Military graveside services and celebration of life for Brenda Irene Hart, 58, of Killeen will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hart died Oct. 22, 2021, in her home in Killeen after succumbing to cancer.
Brenda was born on Nov. 29, 1962, to Cecil L. and Myrtle (Irene) Carey, in Frankfort, Germany.
She is preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother Allen Carey.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Hart Jr., whom she married in 2005; her daughter Hope (Montie) Bowen; her siblings: Bill (Chary) Carey (Retired U.S. Navy) of Pensacola, Florida; Robert Carey of Crawfordsville, Indiana; David (Janey) Carey, also of Crawfordsville, Indiana. She had three grandsons: Nicholas Bowen (U.S. Navy ETN3), Brandon Bowen (U.S. Navy ATAN), and Payton Bowen.
She was a Crawfordsville High School graduate in 1981. She went on to join the United States Navy as an Engineman (EN). She was honorably discharged in 1983.
She was a member of the American Legion Post #573 in Harker Heights, as well as Post #223 in Killeen. She was part of the “Bad Influence” pool team supported by the Legion. Her team recently won a spot to play in Las Vegas. Pool became her life passion as she was a part of several different teams.
Serenity Life Celebrations in Waco is in charge of arrangements.
