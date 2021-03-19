Brenda Kay Nash
Brenda Kay Nash, 64, of Nolanville passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in a local hospital. Brenda was born to Pauline and Alford Cosper on June 07, 1956 in Youngsport, Texas. Brenda was an amazing mother and the sweetest woman you could have ever met. She was very loved and will be dearly missed.
No services have been scheduled at this time.
Brenda is survived by her husband, George Nash of Nolanville; her son, JR Nash of Nolanville; her mother, Pauline Cosper of Killeen; her brother, Jerry Cosper of Gonzales; her sisters, Susie Carswell of Georgia, and Trisha Ludwig of Killeen; her three grandchildren; and her two great-grandchildren.
Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Richard Nash; her brother, Fred Cosper; her sister, Linda Hilbert; her father, Alford Cosper; and her grandparents, Ester Lee and Clarence Brittain.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.