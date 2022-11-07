Funeral services for Brenda Lee Mason, 56, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A committal service will immediately follow the service at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Mason died Oct, 30, 2022, at her home.
She was born on June 18, 1966, in Landstuhl, Germany to Clyde and Christel Reynolds.
She grew up in Copperas Cove and graduated from Copperas Cove High School. While attending Copperas Cove High School, she joined and became the captain of the Pep Squad.
She married the love of her life, Scott Mason, in Jamaica on Dec. 31, 2007. She retired in 2018 after a 22-year career as a Food and Beverage Management Specialist.
Brenda loved football and was an avid Washington Redskins fan. She absolutely loved horses and made sure to never miss the Kentucky Derby. She loved to travel and her favorite vacation destinations were Mexico and Jamaica.
One of her favorite hobbies was packing up the RV and going camping for the weekend.
While her heart was open to all animals and she never met one that she didn’t immediately love, she simply adored her fur babies! She leaves behind a golden retriever, and a Chiweenie and three cats.
Brenda was a member of the Maxdale Cowboy Church for five years.
Brenda is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Reynolds.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Scott Mason; her mother, Christel Reynolds; two brothers, Thomas E. Reynolds and Robert Reynolds; one son, Scott Mason II; one daughter, Ashley Mason; and four grandchildren; Daniel, Evan, Scott, and Maya.
Brenda will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to know her.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Mason family.
