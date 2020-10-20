Funeral services for Brenda Sue Cabe Pilkey, 74, will be at 10 a.m. Friday with graveside services to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
Ms. Pilkey died Oct. 19, 2020.
Brenda was born to Iva and William Cabe on July 15, 1946, in Athens, Tenn.
Brenda was the behind-the-scenes giant within the family. Brenda, along with her husband Jack were part of the military way of life for 22 years, as Brenda proudly and faithfully served in the USO in Hawaii as she and her daughters Bobi, Kona, and Jackie helped string leis and made tuna fish sandwiches for all military personnel and their families coming through the airport. When the family returned to the Killeen/Fort Hood Area they made it their permanent home and have been here for over 50 years. In Killeen, Brenda was an avid bowler and served on the area Board of Directors for many years. She also was co-owner and Vice President of JADA Mobile Homes until her passing.
Survivors include her husband of almost 59 years, Lowans (Jack) Pilkey; her siblings Sheila Berger and Garrison Cabe, her daughters: Kymberly and spouse Bobi, Pilkey-Schmitt and spouse Daniel of Killeen; Donna (Kona) Serwatka (Gary) of Salado, Texas; and Jacqueline (Jackie) Pilkey of Killeen, Texas; Gabrielle Pilkey (Belton) and Phillip Pilkey of Belton, Texas; her grandchildren, Bryan Serwatka of London, England; Kevin Serwatka (Hannah) of Austin, Texas, Apryle Pilkey of Ormond Beach, Florida; David Pilkey (Shawna) of Nolanville, Daniel Pilkey-Schmitt and Jason Pilkey-Schmitt of Killeen, Texas; William Pilkey-Schmitt (Gabrielle) of Harker Heights, Texas and Echo Anderson of Belton, Texas along with great-grandchildren Sophia Maupin, Braydon Pilkey, Aleksander Pilkey, Waylon Davila-Pilkey, and Levi Pilkey-Schmitt; her nieces Emily Berger, Meredith Cabe Whitehead, Candace Cabe Prokop, Ashley Baer, Cassie Cabe, along with a long list of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many friends that became family.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Iva Jean Cabe.
A visitation for Brenda will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
