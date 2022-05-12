Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class Brent Emmanuel Skeete, 39, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Skeete died May 4, 2022, in Killeen.
He was born June 18, 1982, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
