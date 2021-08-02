Services for Brian Keith Hall, 31, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen.
Mr. Hall died July 21, 2021, in Harker Heights.
He was born May 17, 1990, in Killeen.
Hall was a loving father, devoting his life to the betterment of his children. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and was always the life of the party. He was hard-hearted, but, loved even harder. Know the impact he has left on our lives is a great one, and because of this, he will never really be “gone.” When you think of Brian, celebrate the good and funny memories you have of him. Remember his laugh that could fill a room. Remember that life is fragile, and short, and should be lived to the fullest, just as he would wish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Michael Hall.
Survivors include his mother, Jessica Uvalle; wife, Elisa Hall; children, Jayden Hall, Ethen Hall and Railee Rodriguez; grandparents, James and Minerva Howley; siblings, Brandon Hall, Brittany Hall and Alyssa Rivera.
