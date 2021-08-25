Bridgette Adams

Funeral services for Bridgette Aileen Adams, 61, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Killeen Memorial Park.
Ms. Adams died Aug. 21, 2021. She was born on Sept. 16, 1959, in Fort Hood, to Garfield and Mattie (Moore) Adams.
Ms. Adams is preceded in death by her parents, Garfield Adams and Mattie Adams, and niece Ursula Lilley.
Survivors include her loving family, Kila Adams (daughter) of Temple; Kyrone Walker (son) of Leander; and Shanequea Wright (daughter) of Leesville, Louisiana; her grandchildren Ta’Nequea, E’mani, Prince, Maykia, and Great-grandchild Arianna; her sisters Minister Rita and Reggie Howard of Killeen; Debra Johnson of Waco; and Minister Sonya and Reverend Wendell Hosey of Pflugerville, as well as her nephews, Wendell JT Hosey, D’Jiron Lilley, Faijon Lilley; and her nieces, Celes Reed, Wyntrane Hosey, Destiny Lilley, and numerous cousins. She leaves her Aunt Dollie and Pastor B.R Reese of Pflugerville, and Anasa Foster-Brooks (first cousin).
Services are entrusted to Killeen Memorial Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.