Brigitte Barnes

Memorial services for Brigitte Ilona Barnes, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Barnes died March 4, 2023.
She was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Jever, Germany, to Ono Jakobs and Käthe Herrmann Jakobs.
Brigitte grew up in Jevers, Germany, where she attended numerous schools before attending Steilacoom Community College in Tacoma, Washington, for her GED in 1986.
Ilona Barnes worked as a licensed insurance agent for Transamerica Life Insurance Company. Ilona was instrumental in nurturing and mentoring over 35 foster children for twenty years.
On March 26, 1983, she married Kenneth D. Barnes in Kolding, Denmark. They shared 40 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together as they traveled to various places throughout the world.
Ilona lived in the Central Texas area since 1992. She loved watching the Seattle Seahawks football games, playing cards — including poker — and watching old westerns on TV. Ilona also enjoyed scrapbooking, camping, fishing, shopping, playing slot machines and traveling.
Mrs. Barnes is preceded in death by her parents, Ono Jakobs and Käthe Herrmann.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kenneth D. Barnes of Copperas Cove; daughter, Julia Frommholz of Copperas Cove; grandchildren, La Neza Frommholz of Copperas Cove, Daneja Love of Killeen and Darrick Love of Norfolk, Va.; great-grandchildren, Darius Galbreath, La Shawn Thomas and Amir Thomas of Copperas Cove; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the memorial service, from 1 to 2 p.m. An online guestbook may be signed at www.vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
