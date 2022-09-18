Brock Austin Mason
Brock Austin Mason of Plano, Texas passed away following a car accident on August 19, 2022. Local funeral services will be held on September 24, 2022, at New Beginnings Church in Harker Heights followed by an interment of ashes at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Brock was born on December 21, 2002, in Garland, Texas to Robert “Bob” Austin Mason and Majona Mason. He graduated from Plano High School in 2021.
During his short time with us, Brock impacted many lives with his kindness, hilarious sense of humor, innovative mind, and thoughtful actions. He had many interests including music, welding, entrepreneurship, and researching obscure topics, but above all he enjoyed quality time spent with family and friends.
His loved ones know that with more time, Brock would have followed through on his plans to start a small business and pursue a life surrounded by those he cherished deeply.
Brock is preceded in death by grandparents Marvin and Jacque Simpson of Oklahoma, Donna Klug of Nebraska, Catherine Mason of Killeen, and uncle, Todd Simpson of Nebraska.
His memory lives on through his mom, Majona Mason of Plano; father, Bob Mason of Killeen; sisters, Tayler and Marisa; aunts, uncles, cousins, and his many friends.
Memorial donations can be made in Brock’s name to the Collins County Animal Services or your local animal shelter. You can also remember Brock by volunteering at an animal shelter.
