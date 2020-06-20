No services are planned for retired Col. Bruce S. Beals, 75. Beals will be interred at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen at a later date.
Mr. Beals died peacefully on June 17, 2020, in Temple, after a long battle with Lewy Body disease.
He was born in 1945 in Los Angeles to Hervey and Lucille Beals.
He served with distinction on active duty in the United States Army for 30 years from 1963 to 1993.
Col. Beals served overseas tours of duty in Korea, Vietnam, and Germany as well as in assignments in the United States in Washington D.C., Alabama, Kansas and Texas. He was a role model and mentor for many soldiers and officers.
Col. Beals’ notable active- duty assignments included:
Republic of Vietnam, 1968, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division
Germany, 1974-1977, 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry, 1st Armor Division
Fort Rucker, Alabama, 1977-1980, U.S. Army Aviation Center
Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, 1981, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College
Fort Hood, 1981-1983, S3, 2nd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division
Washington, D.C. (the Pentagon), 1984, Office of the Army Chief of Public Affairs
Germany, 1985-1987, Commander, 2nd Battalion, 36th Infantry, 3rd Armored Division
Montgomery, Alabama, 1988, U.S. Air Force Air War College
Fort Hood, 1990-1993, Inspector General and Public Affairs Officer III Corps and Fort Hood
Colonel Beals’ significant commendations and awards included:
Legion of Merit
Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster and V Device
Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster
Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters
Air Medal
Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters
Army Good Conduct Medal
National Defense Service Medal with Service Star
Vietnam Service Medal — Second Award
Army Service Ribbon
Overseas Service Ribbon — Fourth Award
Vietnam Campaign Medal
Republic of Vietnam Gallantly Cross Unit Citation with Palm
Combat Infantryman Badge
Senior Army Aviation Badge
Army Staff Identification Badge
After retirement in 1993, Beals was active in local affairs in Copperas Cove, serving as an investigator for the county attorney and as a member of the Copperas Cove Independent School District board. He also spent time as a training consultant/contractor for Vinnell Arabia and Oshkosh in Saudi Arabia.
Col. Beals had a lifelong passion for history, having received history degrees from Auburn University, the U.S. Army Command & General Staff Military Arts and Sciences program and Tarleton State University.
He enjoyed travel, music, all things German — especially German beer — and his beloved Boxer, Mr. Briggs.
Col. Beals is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eddy; wife, Caroline and son, Casey.
Survivors include his wife of three years, Pamela Robinson of Copperas Cove; his children, Kirsten Beals of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Andrew Beals (Teresa) of Stafford, Virginia; grandchildren, Sandy and A.J. of Stafford, Virginia; his stepson, Brady Robinson (Carolina) of New Braunfels; and his brother, Gary Beals (Naomi) of Hilo, Hawaii.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
