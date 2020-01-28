Services for Bruce Stokes, 68, will be at 11 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. Mr. Stokes died Jan. 25, 2020.
He was born June 8, 1951.
Bruce was a car dealer and made so many good friends over the years. He always loved to fish and after retirement, he was always on the lake if the weather would let him.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Connie Stokes; his mother, Maxine Stokes; two brothers, Tim Stokes, Dennis Stokes and his wife Debbie Stokes; a sister, Laura Jane Stokes; two sons, Justine Stokes, Paul Stokes and his wife Kari Stokes; two grandsons Keston and Kessler; and his only daughter, Sherrie Crawford and her husband, Ken McKee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.