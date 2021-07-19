No services are planned for Bryan Alan Cook, 55, of Killeen.
Mr. Cook died July 5, 2021 in Killeen after a short battle with cancer. He was born March 2, 1966, in Gatesville.
Per his request, his ashes will be scattered over Hodge Branch on the family farm where he was raised.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.