Graveside services for Buddy Gordan Southards, 71, of Lampasas, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mr. Southards died Nov. 15, 2020, in Austin.
He was born June 12, 1949, in Bryson City, N.C., to the late William Ralph and Edith Ellen (Waldroup) Southards.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
