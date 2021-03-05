A celebration of life for Bunny L. Kratzenberg will be held at 11 a.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Kratzenberg died Jan. 26, 2021.
She was born April 10, 1966.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Jimmie Lendennie, on Aug. 10, 2020.
Survivors include her loving husband, Larry Kratzenberg; mother, Connie Lendennie; and sister, Kimberly Lendennie.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover medical bills and living expenses are appreciated.
