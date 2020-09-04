Services for Buster W. Davenport Jr., 75, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Davenport died Sept. 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family and his dogs.
He was born July 4, 1945, in Aberdeen, Wash., to the late Buster and Martha Tucker Davenport as one of eight children.
He attended school in Hoquiam, Wash, and joined the United States Army in 1962. In 1965, while at a drive-in restaurant in Aberdeen, he met Sharon Little and they fell in love. They married on May 14, 1965, before he left for Vietnam. He served for 20 years and retired in 1982 with numerous awards. The Army brought them to Fort Hood and they settled in Copperas Cove in 1975.
After his retirement, he worked for the city of Copperas Cove and worked his way to be the building inspector for the city. He spent eight years working at the school district, where he loved interacting with the students. Buster was an avid Copperas Cove Bulldog fan and was known for ringing the bell after the wins. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with people all over town.
Buster was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Davenport; daughters, Melinda Floyd and husband, Daniel, Angela Guzman and husband, Armando, Christina Davenport and husband, Wesley Litton; nine grandchildren, Candace Sonoski, Dakota Guzman, Hunter Hammerschmidt, Payton Guzman, Kayla Xindaris, Alyssa Douglas, Rylee Litton, Sebastian Guzman, Jessica Floyd; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and Gentle Transition Hospice for the love and support over the past few months.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.