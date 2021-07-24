Caleab Rivera

A funeral service for Caleab Sixta Mundo Rivera, 14, of Copperas Cove, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Caleab died July 15, 2021, in Houston.
He was born Sept. 21, 2006, in Los Angeles.
A viewing will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
