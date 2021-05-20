A funeral service for retired Staff Sgt. Calvin D. Hodde, 74, of Killeen, will be held May 29 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pflugerville. Burial with full military honors will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.
Mr. Hodde died May 16, 2021, at his home in Killeen.
He was born March 16, 1948, in Pflugerville to Ernest and Ethel Hodde.
He got his G.E.D. in 1968 through the military at age 19.
He was an honor grad from warrant officer school, first duty basic training Fort Polk, Louisiana, then Fort Rucker, Alabama. He then went on to advanced training in aircraft as a mechanic, then advanced training for helicopter flight operation.
Mr. Hodde was sent to Vietnam in 1968 as a crew chief; he jumped out of his helicopter to pull four men from a burning helicopter.
In 1969, he was pulled from Vietnam and sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as an E4/E5, where he met Jearldene McDonald and soon married Aug. 13, 1970. He was then stationed at Fort Hood. During this time, he had to go to Washington, D.C., for the trials of William Calley and Oran Henderson.
His next duty station was Korea.
On April 19, 1978, he was medically honorably discharged with the National Defense Medal; Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star; Soldier Medal; Air Medal numeral 17, with ”V” device and with first oak leaf cluster; Aircraft Crewmen Badge; Army Commendation Medal; Good Conduct Medal clasp, Bronze 3 loops; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ernest and Ethel Hodde.
Survivors include his lovely wife, Jearldene Hodde; brothers and sisters, Dorothy and Fred Maass, Harvey and Terry Hodde, Vernon Hodde, and Darryl and Rita Hodde; children, Renee, Danny, Dana, Tina; grandchildren, Crystal, Joey, Kerry, Ashley, Lisa, Justin, Amanda, Brandon and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Bryanna, James, Travis, Bailey, Jaycee, Layla, Madalyn, Rhett, Caiden and Waylon.
We loved him very much, He was our heart, our smile, our laughter, our hero, our whole world!
Beck Funeral Home in Pflugerville is in charge of arrangements.
