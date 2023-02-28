Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Calvin Earl Scott, 65, of Killeen, will be held 11 a.m. March 11 at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Services will also be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Ridgeville Missionary Church in Forest Home, Ala.
Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Ridgeville Missionary Church Cemetery in Forest Home, Ala.
A public viewing will be held March 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home in Greenville, Ala.
Mr. Scott died Feb. 19, 2023, in Killeen. He was born Oct. 5, 1957, in Greenville, Ala.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
