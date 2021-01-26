Calvin Waterbury

Graveside services for Calvin James Waterbury, 87, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Waterbury died Jan. 16, 2021.
He was born Feb. 7, 1933, in Statesville, North Carolina, to Franklin and Ellen Mathews Waterbury.
He grew up in Perry, New York, and moved often because of his father’s work.
Calvin was in the Navy from 1951-1955.
Calvin worked for 30 years at Sears and for 21 years at Walmart. He had a humorous personality and was a good story teller.
He enjoyed square dancing and was the Texas State President of the Square Dancing Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Lloyd Waterbury.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce; children, Joye and Calvin James III and stepchildren, Pamela Wiseman, Jennifer Sweet, Jeff Ryan; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to the Texas State Square & Round Dance Association Teen Scholarship or to the charity of your choice.
