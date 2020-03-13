A graveside memorial for Calvin Wayne Humble, 88, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Humble died March 6, 2020, and was born March 25, 1931, to the late Eddie and Luella Hall Humble in Gueyden, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Texas Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.