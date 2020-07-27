Memorial services are pending for Carl David Beckom, 64, of Killeen. Services are expected to take place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Beckom died July 22, 2020, in Temple.
Carl attended Killeen High School and joined the Marines his junior year because he didn’t want to miss the Vietnam War. He served 10 years and later worked as deputy for Bell County Sheriff.
He enjoyed his time working on Fort Hood at range control and as a locksmith. He volunteered as a hunting guide at Fort Hood for many years with his best friends, Donald Buss and Del Rubedor. He also enjoyed being a member and serving as Treasurer for the Central Texas Amateur Radio Club.
Carl died due to liver failure after overcoming chemotherapy and radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, Sam Elexandria Beckom and Ruby Boone Beckom; his brother, James Donald Beckom; and a stepchild, Samuel Lucas Jackson.
He is survived by his brothers, Charles Beckom and George Elexander Beckom; his sister, LouEllen Kohn; his previous wife, Virgilia Macalalag and their sons, David Wayne Beckom and Aaron Jason Beckom; and his present wife, Carroll Lee Beckom and stepchildren, Melissa May Leigh, Robert Colby Jackson II, Katie Lee Conroy, Benjamin Thomas Jackson, and Daniel Paul Jackson; and 20 grandchildren.
