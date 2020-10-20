Funeral services for retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Carl Ray Vertrees, 88, of Copperas Cove, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove and will be followed by the interment with military honors at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Vertrees died Oct. 11, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1932, to parents Mary Atcher and Joseph Vertrees.
Carl served his country honorably with the U.S. Army as a pilot for 27 years before retiring in 1973. In 1952, Carl was assigned to the 10th Special Forces group. He obtained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 and received many awards including Master Army Aviator Badge, Distinguished Flying Cross with an Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Army Commendation Medal. In his retirement, Carl was a lifetime member of the VFW, DAV, Viet Nam Helicopter Pilots Association, the American Legion, and the Special Forces Association.
Carl married the love of his life, Lois, on Aug. 19, 1949, in North Carolina while he was stationed at Fort Bragg. They shared 71 years together. Carl and Lois enjoyed traveling cross-country to visit friends and family and to see new sites.
Carl is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois Dean; his parents; two brothers and a sister; as well as two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He is survived by his children; son, Brian Vertrees and wife Edna, son, Gary Vertrees, and daughter, Donna Coryell and husband Mark; eight grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Carl Vertrees will begin at 9:30 am Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Vertrees family.
