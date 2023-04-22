Funeral services for Carl Taylor, 95, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Burial with full military honors will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Taylor died April 17, 2023.
He was born Nov. 3, 1927, in Derma, Miss., to the late Eli Lafayette (Fate) and Minnie Pearl Clark Taylor.
Carl grew up and attended school in Derma, Miss. He joined the Army on Jan. 8, 1946, eventually serving a total of 22 years, including service in Korea during the Korean War, Germany and various U.S. posts.
He married Bennie Jo Akers on Dec. 22, 1955, while stationed at Fort Sill, Okla. After retiring from the Army on June 30, 1968, at Fort Hood, Carl remained in Copperas Cove, where he owned various automotive related businesses before retiring permanently in 1990.
He enjoyed horses, being outdoors and his family, including his four grandchildren and his four great-grandsons. He was a devoted member of the Midway Church of Christ near Topsey, and also sometimes attended the Broad Street Church of Christ in Lampasas.
Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 57 years, Bennie Jo; sisters Ella Mae Inmon, Eva Parker, Mattie Lou Gardner, Pearlene Meyer, and Sarah Stephenson; and brothers Willie B., Jimmie Lee, Howard, Clinton, and Glyn Taylor.
He is survived by his two daughters, LaDonna Whitehead, and Katherine Bennett and husband David; four grandchildren, Melissa Mead and husband Justin, Jessica Pinegar and husband Justin, Taylor Bennett, and Joseph Bennett; four great-grandsons, Landon Knapp, Benjamin Pinegar, Eli Pinegar, and Hunter Coulter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Medina Children’s Home in Medina, the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the funeral service.
