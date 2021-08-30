Services for Carlla Lynn Antwine (Davis), 74, of Moffat, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Moffat with Dr. Tim Morrow officiating.
Ms. Antwine died Aug. 25, 2021, at a local hospital.
She was born April 28, 1946, to Leonard Davis and raised by Mattie Davis in Sweetwater.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
