No funeral services are planned at this time for Carlos De Los Santos Jr.
Mr. De Los Santos died on Sept. 19, 2021. He was born on Sept. 13, 1931, to Carlos De Los Santos Sr. and Sara Martinez De Los Santos in Laredo. He was a proud soldier who served his county with honor and dignity.
Carlos De Los Santos was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Garcia De Los Santos; and parents, Carlos and Sara De Los Santos; siblings, Frank De Los Santos Sr., Cesar De Los Santos Sr., Sara Josepha Eckenrode.
He is survived by his son, Carlos De Los Santos III (Joni), daughter, Clara “Penny” De Los Santos; his brother, Alfredo De Los Santos Sr.; and sisters, Irma Weaver (Bill), and Sara P. Fry (Larry), and sister-in-law, Clara Garcia Moreno, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to some of Carlos’ favorite local charities: Armed Services YMCA of Killeen and Harker Heights https://www.asymca.org/killeen-home; United Way Greater Ft. Hood https://www.unitedway-gfha.org/contact; St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church https://stpaulchonghasang.org/
