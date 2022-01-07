Services for Carlton James Jefferies, 66, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Jefferies died Nov. 2, 2021, at his home in Killeen from natural causes.
He was born May 1, 1955, in the Bronx, New York, to Ansell Jefferies — a U.S. Army officer — and Gloria Jefferies.
He attended public school in Charles County, Maryland.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1972 and served as a signal corpsman. He completed a 20-year career, retiring in 1992 at the rank of staff sergeant. He was deployed several times during his career, including to Operation Desert Storm.
His last tour of duty was with C Company, 13th Signal Battalion, 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood. His military awards include two Army Commendation Medals.
Carlton was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Jefferies Byrd of Arlington, Virginia, and Bradley Jefferies of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
