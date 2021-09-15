Funeral services for Carlus Dale Smith, 57, of Belton, were held Wednesday at Bethel Assembly of God. A burial followed at China Creek Cemetery in San Saba.
Mr. Smith died Sep. 8, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 5, 1963, in San Saba.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple handled arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.