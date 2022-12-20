A funeral service for Carmen Franciska Monroe, 25, will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. at at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
A burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Copperas Cove.
Ms. Monroe died Dec. 3, 2022. She was a beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1997, to James Schultz and Patricia Monroe-Schultz in Temple and she grew up in Copperas Cove.
Carmen loved and lived for her family; she also loved her animals and her truck. If you couldn’t find Carmen, she was probably on a backroad somewhere just driving and listening to music.
That was her favorite thing to do; the other was hanging out with her family, friends and laughing at anything and everything! She was funny, outgoing, and vivacious, she was fiercely loyal to her friends and family. We will always remember her infectious smile and laugh.
Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed, a void that can never be filled.
When you think of Carmen, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.
Carmen was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gary and Edith Monroe; paternal grandparents, Jim (Dempsey) and Grace Turnbo. As well as her namesake/aunt Carmen.
She is survived by step-grandmother Kyong Monroe; her parents, Patricia and Jim; her brother David and sister-in-law Ali Monroe; her beloved niece and nephew, McKenzie and Wesley; her brother Jon and sister-in-law Kim McGinn, their children Emma and Audrey, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Visitation for Carmen will be held Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Monroe family.
