Services for Carmen Irene Kennon, 88, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Ms. Kennon died Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born in Bilboa, Spain,
Carmen moved with her family to Panama, where she met and married her husband, Melvin H. Kennon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vanacio and Isabel Vargas; her husband, Melvin H. Kennon; and her son, Melvin H. Kennon Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Debra Kennon of Killeen; her daughter Denise and her son-in-law Michael Adkins of Harker Heights; daughter Desiree Kennon and her son-in-law Jack Ford of Harker Heights; her grandson Charles Haynes of Fort Worth; her granddaughter Jaqlyn and David Dillow of Harker Heights; her grandson Dennis Ford of Belton; her grandson David Adkins of Temple; her grandson Matthew Adkins of Tennessee; her granddaughter Kristen and John Watson of Florence; and her grandson Kevin Ford and wife, Heather Malicki of Harker Heights.
She has nine great-grandchildren: Joseph, Kristopher, Johnathan, Isabella Irene, Jeremiah, Levi; Kyle, Kaitlyn and Sierra.
Her family says Heaven has gained another angel with a beautiful smile and an unconditional kindness to all ... including her beloved cat, Lucy.
