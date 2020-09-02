Carmen Miranda

Funeral Mass for Carmen Rosa Miranda, 94, of Copperas Cove, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. A committal service will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Miranda died Aug. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 8, 1926, in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, to parents Pablo and Andrea Berrios.
Carmen married the love of her life, Eustaquio Miranda, on July 23, 1953.
Together, they raised four children — Tony, Evelyn, Carlos and Iris. Carmen was a dedicated Army wife and cared for her family in the 28 years of her husband’s military career and travels abroad.
Carmen enjoyed life to the fullest. Her hobbies included shopping, playing bingo, cooking for her family, dancing to her favorite music, cheering on the Texas Rangers, and socializing with friends.
Carmen never met a stranger and spread kindness wherever she went. She was known for her colorful style as “the hat lady” by many for the numerous fedoras and caps she wore along with her many scarves.
Carmen is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Eustaquio, her parents and eight siblings.
Survivors include her children, Tony Miranda (Rose), Evelyn McCandless (Tom), Carlos Miranda (Kristi), and Iris Contreras (Roland); grandchildren, Crystal, Chelsea, Jonathan, Heather, Lyndon, Tyler, Laura, Jimmy; and 10 great-grandchildren along with numerous lifelong friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.