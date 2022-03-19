Carmen Vidal

Memorial services for Carmen Martinez Vidal, 78, will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen.
Inurnment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Vidal died Feb. 25, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 19, 1943, in Navas de San Juan, Spain, to Placida Martinez.
While working in Germany, she met and married the love of her life, Ramón Vidal Silva, in 1964.
Carmen was a dedicated mother, first and foremost cherishing her children. She especially loved her role as abuela. If grandchildren were present, you could always find her in the middle of the gathering. She also loved to garden and sew.
She was preceded in death by her mother and sister, Juanita Armstrong.
Survivors include her husband, Ramón: her three children and their spouses, Carmen and Steve Casner, Ramón and Beth Vidal, Irene and Gabriel Watson; and by her nine grandchildren, Amanda Watson, Ana Watson, Gabriel Watson, Andrés and Raeann Vidal, Ruben Vidal, Daniel Vidal, Angelina Vidal, Olivia Casner and Eric Casner.
