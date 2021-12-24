Carmen Wallace

Memorial services for Carmen Hallmark Wallace will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with burial to follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Wallace died Dec. 12, 2021. She was born Oct. 11, 1961. in Cornberg, Germany to Eddie and Lilli Hallmark.
She spent her early years moving with her parents to her father’s various assignments in Germany and Stateside, where he served as a U.S. Army non-commissioned officer.
Following graduation from Ansbach American High School in Ansbach, Germany, in 1978, she moved to Munich, Germany, where she enrolled, with an academic scholarship, at the University of Maryland and went to work for the Army Air Force Exchange Service.
Returning to Killeen in 1987, she continued her work with AAFES. On 12 May 1989 she married her husband, Tom Wallace. They completed tours at Fort Hood; Erlangen, Germany; Newport, RI; and Stuttgart, Germany.
They returned to Fort Hood in 1997, where Tom was assigned to Operational Test Command. They retired in August 2000.
With every assignment Carmen turned their quarters into a home. At every assignment she supported soldiers and families. She enjoyed organizing German-American partnership activities utilizing her fluent German.
A particular joy was babysitting. Particularly, to allow parents time to take a trip or just a break.
Carmen’s real calling identified itself after she and Tom retired — caring for animals.
After 9/11 and her own experiences in the Gulf War watching soldiers having to give up their pets, Carmen volunteered as the Pet Foster Care Program manager for the Cen-Tex Humane Society/ Second Chance Animal Shelter.
In this capacity she found temporary homes for hundreds of pets. Carmen took great pride in this effort and having to give it up for health reasons was very painful.
For the rest of her life, she had at least five and normally six rescued dogs in the home. These puppies were the love of her life and her pride and joy.
Carmen is survived by husband Tom, stepson William Wallace (Karen), grandsons Ryder and Ransom Wallace, sisters Corina Cheadle (Mark) and Vicki Allen, niece Taylor Allen, and nephew Christopher Cheadle.
Carmen is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Lilli Hallmark, and stepson Drew.
In lieu of flowers, Carmen asked that you donate to your local animal shelter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.