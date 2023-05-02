Services for Carnelia Wynell Achord, 86, of Killeen, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home. Interment will be Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Achord died May 1, 2023, in Temple. She was born Aug. 14, 1936, in Lampasas, to George Finley and Velma Sue Smith Mahana.
She was a devoted wife and mother and a member of the Pentacostal Church of Central Texas.
Mrs. Achord is survived by memory are, her husband, Alton of Killeen; three daughters, Patricia Hardway of Killeen, Sharon Moody of Virginia and Eva Achord of Killeen; five grandchildren, Christy Epperson, Travis Traigle, Trevor Traigle, Ryan Moody and Jessica Achord; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be shared at www.crawfordbowers.com
