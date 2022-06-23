Funeral services for Carol Ann Dillard, 77, of Gatesville, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Crosby officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery.
Mrs. Dillard died June 20, 2022, in Marble Falls.
She was born Feb. 22, 1945, in Brownwood, to the late J.W. and Sarah Hinson Carothers.
The Carothers family lived near the Pidcoke community in the early years of Carol’s life. She had fond memories of their pier and beam home on Harmon Road and loved to tell stories about their old smokehouse and what life was like growing up farming and ranching alongside her brothers Joe, Bobby and Gary. She remembered the days of bringing in the corn harvest with help from neighbors and hauling their cotton into Gatesville to the old cotton gin.
Carol Ann found her faith at Pidcoke Baptist Church, where she would attend with her aunt, “Sister” Sue, and was baptized in the Cowhouse Creek during summer vacation Bible school.
Carol attended Gatesville High School and moved to Fort Worth to attend Texas Women’s College and work at the downtown post office. Through mutual friends, she was introduced to the love of her life, Joe Wade Dillard, on a “blind date.” They were married on Oct. 7, 1967, at First Baptist Church in Gatesville. Joe and Carol made their home in Mansfield, before moving to Gatesville in 1975, where Joe continued to pursue his love of building cabinets through opening his cabinet shop.
Their shared dream was to have children and for Carol to be a homemaker to their growing family. She would say many times that her greatest accomplishment in life was her children and grandchildren. Her love for Joe was unwavering and they were devoted to each other through their 45 years of marriage.
The pillars that Carol Ann built her life on were her unrelenting dedication to her family and devotion to her faith and Trinity Baptist Church. She was a charter member of Trinity Baptist when it was founded in 1976, and she formed lifelong friends there, who became her church family. Carol Ann had a passion for children and a heart for Jesus.
She began teaching the 5th-grade Sunday School class at Trinity in 1988 and served selflessly for almost thirty years. Not a day passed that she wasn’t in some way ministering to the kids through Sunday school, VBS, church camp, or Wednesday night visitation alongside her beloved friend, the late Vela Mae Cook.
Carol Ann had grit and a stubborn streak about her that was born straight out of the farm and ranch life she grew up in. She had an uncompromising moral compass for right and wrong and a steadfast resolve to battle through life’s toughest challenges. She had a passion for the outdoors and loved to go walking and swimming. She enjoyed cooking and spent many hours in the kitchen working on her homemade masterpieces. She had a gift and love for writing and penned various children’s stories, songs and poems. She was dedicated to her study of scripture and daily devotionals which she enjoyed each morning on her front porch with a cup of coffee. A prayer warrior at heart, she spent many hours in deep prayer for those she loved and cared for. Perhaps her greatest joy of all was time spent with her grandchildren making mud pies, searching for fossils, exploring the outdoors, reading bedtime stories, watching movies, swimming, listening to each of their stories, watching them play sports and otherwise just spending quality time with them.
Carol Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly by many friends and family. If desired the family has designated that memorials be directed to Trinity Baptist Church, 1506 W. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Mrs. Dillard was preceded in death by her loving parents, J.W. and Sarah Carothers; and husband of 45 years, Joe Dillard.
She is survived by her children, Steve Dillard, David Dillard, Karen Dillard Griffith, Gary and wife, Nicole; seven grandchildren: Emily Dillard, Garrett Griffith, Carson Griffith, Austin Dillard, Wade Dillard, Weston Dillard and Steven Joe Dillard; brothers, Joe Carothers and wife Nancy, Bobby Carothers and wife Nelda, and Gary Carothers; and numerous nephews, nieces and their families.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.
Scott’s Funeral Home, 2425 E. Main Street, Gatesville, in charge of arrangements.
