A memorial service to celebrate the life of Carol Chaplin, 78, will be 5 p.m. Friday at Southern Hills Baptist Church, 2920 FM 116, Kempner.
Mrs. Chaplin died Dec. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 10, 1942, in Osceola, Iowa.
Carol married Floyd Chaplin on June 18, 1960, in Indianola, Iowa.
The two of them spent many wonderful years traveling the world throughout his military career before settling down in Copperas Cove.
Carol spent 14 years selling Avon, where she received numerous awards for her exceptional salesmanship. She later worked for WalMart in Killeen before retiring after 29 years of service.
Carol loved working in the garden, spending time with her family, and sharing a cup of coffee with her friends.
She was a longtime member of Southern Hills Baptist Church, where she loved to worship and serve.
Carol was a quiet, humble, and faithful Christian who found great joy in sharing her faith with everyone that she met. Her faith was apparent in her words and in her actions.
She would spend hours praying for family, friends, church, and the world around her.
No matter the struggle she was always confident that God was there to listen and respond to each and every situation. She found strength, even at the end of her life, being surrounded by friends and family in prayer.
Her life was a living example of what it means to be a child of God. She desired nothing more in life than to live a life that reflected the love of God.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; Herman Putz and Gladys Exley Putz; Floyd Chaplin; and her brothers, Martin Gallager, Mike McKinney, Gordan McKinney, Jerry Putz and Ted McKinney.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Chaplin and his wife Tonja, Tim Chaplin and his wife Kellie; sister, Cheryl Barns; five grandchildren, Heather Chaplin, Ashley Chaplin, Katie Fulton, Bruce Chaplin, and Eyan Chaplin.
Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge or arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
