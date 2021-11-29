Services for Carol Clark, 83, of Killeen, took place Friday at the Killeen City Cemetary.
Ms. Clark died Nov. 22, 2021.
She was born on July 9, 1938, in Ottawa County, Oklahoma.
Carol loved life. Her many activities included country western music and dancing, antiquing, horses, her dogs, trucks and especially her Native American Heritage. She belonged to the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.
She retired from Darnall Army Hospital at Fort Hood, logistics division. She resided in Killeen for 52 years.
She was the second of three girls born to Sylvester (Buck) Deweese and Ernestine Cape Deweese.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Ernestine Deweese; and her oldest sister, Shirley June Alexander.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Rosemary Deweese Rice; three children, (Brent Carroll Perkins, Blanche Ernestine Holubik and Tawana Jean Taffolla), five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.