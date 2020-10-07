Services for Carol Johnson, 59, of Denton, formerly of Killeen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen with the Rev. Alan McGrath officiating. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Johnson died Oct. 4, 2020, in Carrollton after a yearlong struggle with lymphoma.
Carol grew up in Killeen, and also lived in Waco, Georgetown and in Denton. She graduated from the Killeen public schools, and she was a member of the Rainbow Girls, and participated in Special Olympics while living in Killeen.
Carol was active in First United Methodist Church of Denton. She loved to bowl, play cards, travel with family, and be around people. Her infectious smile was a light to all who knew her.
Carol was preceded by her parents, Cecil and Laura Johnson; and her oldest brother, Bill Johnson.
Survivors include her brother, Jim Johnson of Beaumont; two sisters, Betty Roberts of Denton, and Judy Cisneros of Marietta, Georgia; two nephews; three nieces and many loved cousins and friends.
The family has requested memorials to First United Methodist Church of Denton.
