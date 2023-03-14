A celebration of life for Carol Lambeth, 68, of Salado will be held at a later date.
Ms. Lambeth died on March 5, 2023. She was born Dec. 13, 1954, in Boston, Mass., where she grew up with her parents Clarence and Evelyn Hatch and her siblings Jacqueline, John, Linda.
She worked in the service industry, and she has worked with school nutrition at Harker Heights High School. She was actively involved in crafting and trying new crafts all the time.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Clarence and Evelyn Hatch and her oldest daughter Lisa Lambeth.
She is survived by her oldest son Robert Lambeth with his wife Rosemarie Lambeth of North Carolina, and her youngest daughter Billie Swanson with her husband Derek Swanson of Salado. She also has three granddaughters: Samantha Swanson of Tucson Ariz., Alexis Swanson of Salado, and Michaela Swanson of Salado.
Carol loved to help raise her granddaughters and raising Siberian huskies. The love that she had for her family and her friends did not go unnoticed. She had a place in her heart for everybody.
The family would like to thank Creekside Terrace in Belton for the care and compassion they showed Carol in her final days.
The family thanks all who have reached out during this time and shared stories.
