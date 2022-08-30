Carol Lucksinger-Hogue

Funeral services for Carol Jean “CJ” Kretschmar Lucksinger-Hogue, 68, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Private gravesite services will be held at Killeen Cemetery for the family.

Ms. Lucksinger-Hogue died after a battle with cancer on Aug. 25, 2022, at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston.

