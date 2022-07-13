Carol R. Spitler
Carol R. Spitler of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma, TN, at the age of 84. No services are scheduled.
Carol, born in Kemp, TX was the daughter of the late William Burton and Sybil Stewart Riley. She lived in Lufkin, TX throughout her childhood years. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and talking with her friends on the phone. She owned and operated Caliko Greenhouse in Killeen for 35 years.
In addition to her parents, her sister Mary Louise Smith preceded her in death.
She is survived by sons, Rodney W. Spitler (Lieu) of Rosharon, TX and Benjamin B. Spitler of Tullahoma; daughter, June S. Smith (Everett) of Tullahoma; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
