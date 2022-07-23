Carole Tong

Memorial services for Carole Ann Tong, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. An interment will precede the service at 10 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Tong died July 17, 2022, in her sleep.
She was born March 22, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Carol and Marjorie Walden. Carole attended schools there and married her husband, Gerald, immediately after graduating. Gerald had enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned duty in Fort Shafter, Hawaii. This is where the happy couple made their start. As with any military wife, Carole was the sole parent while Gerald served in Vietnam, South Korea and many other temporary assignments. In 1977, Gerald made his final transfer to Fort Hood where they made their home in Copperas Cove and remained for the rest of their lives.
Once her children had left the home and started their lives, Carole and Gerald started and operated a small business in Killeen, Candy-In-Bloom, that Carole managed until her health made her retire.
Carole had devoted her life to her husband and children.
The family wishes to extend their love and appreciation to all of Carole’s lifelong friends, including Marlene Smith of Copperas Cove and Paula Wallis of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Tong was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Gerald; son-in-law Lynn Wolverton, of Belton; as well as her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Terrie Wolverton of Belton, Barbara and Sam Longoria of San Antonio, Tina and Michael Carter of Copperas Cove; son Jerry Tong of Dallas; grandchildren Jerrod and Crystal Wolverton of Hamilton, Kammie and Arel Duduk of Moody, Able Longoria of San Antonio, Jacob and Caitlyn Longoria of Lewisville, Isaac Longoria of San Antonio, Whitney and Eric Burch of San Diego, Calif., James and Charley Carter of Austin, and Bryan Carter of Copperas Cove; sisters, Mary Lou Hill of San Antonio, Debbie and John Booker of Corpus Christi, and Brenda Williams of Lexington; and nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carole had a deep love of cats and would ask that in lieu of flowers, donations made to Orphan Kitten Club P.O. Box 633 Spring Valley, California 91976; orphankittenclub.org/donate or a local pet shelter of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.