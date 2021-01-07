Funeral services for Caroline Rose March, 78, of Harker Heights, will be noon Monday at Mountain View Baptist Church in Harker Heights.
Mrs. March died Jan. 5, 2021. She was born July 3, 1942.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
