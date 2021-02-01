Services for Carolyn C. Hoppe, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, with visitation there an hour prior to the service.
Graveside services will follow the next day at 10 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. She died Jan. 30, 2021.
