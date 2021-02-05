A memorial service for Carolyn Coleen Hoppe, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. Due to COVID restrictions, the family has decided not to hold a reception afterward. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, where she will rest alongside her extended military family.
Mrs. Hoppe died Jan. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born March 28, 1950, in a Denver, Colorado, hospital.
She lived in the prairie town of Limon, Colorado, until 1966, when her family moved to Colorado Springs, where she met her husband, a soldier stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, where, as an upstairs neighbor, flooded her apartment, starting a 43-year love story.
In their 42 years of marriage, Rick and Carol lived an extraordinary life, having lived in Hawaii, California, New Mexico, Missouri, Germany, and Texas.
They operated a dive boat when they lived in Hawaii, explored the charm of Monterey’s Cannery Row when they lived in California, went “sledding” down the gypsum dunes in White Sands, New Mexico, walked through castles and medieval towns in Germany, and toured all over Texas by motorcycle.
Carol’s life included her time as a private investigator, scuba diver, defense attorney’s investigator, armed security agent, member of the Copperas Cove Citizen’s Police Academy, and her rescue and rehabilitation of literally hundreds of birds and small animals.
She was preceded into the next life by her parents, Melvin and Barbara Poorman.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Hoppe; her sons, Robert and Andrew Hoppe; her daughter, Jenna Sieben; her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hoppe; her son-in-law, Joshua Sieben; and her grandchildren, Natasha, Tia and Ian Rueschhoff, Drew Hoppe and Matthew Sieben.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Texas Humane Heroes, https://humaneheroes.org/donate/, which is a statewide organization that rescues cats and dogs from high-kill shelters and abuse, neglect and cruelty, nurses them back to health, and finds them forever homes.
Condolences may be left at www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
