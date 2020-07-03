Services for Carolyn Klett, 85, of Harker Heights, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Klett died July 3, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Temple, to John and Grace Hilliard Clark.
She was valedictorian in the Rosebud High School, Class of 1951, and graduated from North Texas State University.
She taught first grade in the Austin, Navasota, and Killeen Independent School Districts. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Survivors include four daughters, Susan Hudgens of Olive Branch, Mississippi; Cindy James of Boerne; Grace McCoy of The Woodlands and Lisa Klett of Harker Heights; one brother, John Clark of Sun City; one sister, George Ann Alford of Carrollton; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
