An interment for Carolyn Mae (Francis) McLean, 78, of Temple, will take place at 5 p.m. today at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Ms. McLean died on Feb. 15, 2022, at a local nursing home.
She was born Sept. 15, 1943, to Frankie Mae Gartman and Ervin Lorne Francis in Lamesa, Texas.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.