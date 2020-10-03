Graveside services for Carolyn Sue “Cowgirl” Carroll, 75, of Gatesville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Restland Cemetery.
Mrs. Carroll died Oct. 1, 2020.
She was born May 19, 1945, in Odessa to the late Finnis Carroll and Amilee Clark.
She graduated from Hobbs High School in Hobbs, New Mexico.
During her life, Sue worked in many diverse areas. She was an oilfield worker for several years because she “wanted to work outside”. Her bachelor’s degree from Langston University prepared her to serve as a social worker, and a drug and alcohol counselor for 16 years. Through the years, she successfully sponsored many people on Alcoholics Anonymous.
Sue loved the theater and attended plays and musicals whenever she could. She served as a Prop Mistress for numerous productions at The Globe of The Great Southwest Performing Arts Center Odessa. But Cowgirl’s favorite calling was as the owner of Prayer Tree Ranch in Copperas Cove, where she raised cattle, rescued horses and opened her home and heart to many, many friends.
She never met a stranger — and she never hesitated to share her faith with those around her. She had a strong and loving relationship with the Lord and wanted to be assured that all who came in contact with her heard the gospel.
Sue’s favorite verse is: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” Philippians 4:13.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and life partner, Judith “Diki” Davis.
Survivors include numerous cousins, Donna (Eddie) Jageler, Randy (Lisa) Haines, Mark (Kim) Haines, Butch Beverly, Barry Beverly, Keith (Pam) Beverly, Tonya (Brad) Cockrell, Teri Young and all their children and grandchildren; her wonderful friend and caregiver Erica Medina and sons, RJ, Mikey and Gabriel; former caregivers, Juanita Brown and Janice Jones; and her friends and partners in crime — Linda “Mean Baby Sister” Wright, Heidi Queen, Dorothy Waggoner, Chava and Lisa Gonzalez Hernandez, and Randy and Sarah Corley. She is also survived by her favorites, her steadfast and loyal pack: Baby, Roscoe and Precious — the ones who never left her side.
Sue’s family and friends would like to thank the staff of Elara Caring who provided amazing hospice care during the last two weeks of Sue’s life. Special thanks to Ramona, Stephanie and Chaplain Glen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528, Heifer International at heifer.org, or the charity of your choice.
