Services for Catherine Bernice McCall, 68, of Belton will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at VFW Post #4008 in Belton. Mrs. McCall died May 25, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 20, 1952, in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Survivors include husband of 46 years, Linnie Dale McCall, two brothers, Huns Schroeder, Frederich Udo Schroeder, one sister, Inga Knapp along with several nieces and nephews.

