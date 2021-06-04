Services for Catherine Bernice McCall, 68, of Belton will be at 11 a.m. on June 12 at VFW Post #4008.
Mrs. McCall died May 24, 2021, at a local hospital. She was born Aug. 20, 1952.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Linnie Dale McCall; two brothers; and a sister.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
