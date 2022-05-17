Funeral services for Catherine Marie Perry Mason will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at New New Beginnings Church in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Mason died May 13, 2022, in Temple surrounded by family.
She was born Aug. 20, 1927, in Waco to Norman Brack Perry and Kittie Meers.
After both her parents died in 1931, she was raised by Bill and Minnie Newberry in Belton. It was her Uncle “Bill’ who she credited with starting her journey of faith.
Catherine attend TCU, Central Texas College and Texas Woman’s University, where she received her master’s degree in early childhood education. She married Roy Austin Mason.
Catherine worked as a legal secretary for 22 years before beginning a career in early childhood education. She owned and operated a private kindergarten, Kiddie Kollege, for many years before joining Central Texas College, where she produced a children’s television show, taught early childhood education courses and eventually helped establish the Central Texas College Child Development Center.
While at CTC, she was called by the Lord to provide Christian television programing for Central Texas. She and other like-minded women founded KPLE-TV with a mission to reveal the love of Jesus Christ to every home in Central Texas. KPLE and Christian television were her passion for almost 30 years.
Catherine never truly retired, but after slowing down, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spending time with family.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four siblings, her aunt and uncle, and one granddaughter.
She is survived by sons, Robert “Bob” Mason of Killeen, Norman Perry Mason of Corpus Christi; daughters, Susan Mooney (Glen) of Harker Heights, Brenda Crandon (Roger) of Wichita, Kansas; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Fred.
The family would like to thank the staff of TexMed Home Health, Dr. Gerdes and his staff, and the staff at the Palliative Care Team at Scott and White for their kindness and professionalism in caring for Catherine.
They would also like to thank the loyal staff at KPLE for their years of dedication to Catherine and her television ministry.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to KPLE-TV or your favorite church.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
